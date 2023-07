The person shot by a Hillsborough County deputy was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are on scene of a shooting Thursday night that involved a deputy.

According to the agency, deputies were investigating a vehicle theft that led them into Dade City.

The person shot by the deputy was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released, at this time.

