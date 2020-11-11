Sheriff: Man takes $18.5K from senior citizen during construction fraud plot

"There are no excuses for taking advantage of someone, especially a person in one of our most vulnerable communities," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said he convinced a senior citizen to give him $18,500 in cash for construction work.

However, investigators say the construction company he worked for never got the money, and the man quit suddenly. Now, he's behind bars for construction fraud, charged with 3rd-degree theft.

Richard Ellis, 35, worked at a local construction company in Hillsborough County and was hired by the elderly person victimized in April, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say Ellis, who was a project manager, was able to convince the senior citizen to pay him $18,500 for construction work planned for the person's home. That money was never turned over to Ellis' construction company, and he later quit "unexpectedly," deputies say.

A warrant was later issued for Ellis' arrest. He turned himself in to deputies last week, the sheriff's office said.

"There are no excuses for taking advantage of someone, especially a person in one of our most vulnerable communities, like this suspect did," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The suspect walked away with the cash, and now, the construction company is at a loss. It's a shame that his selfish actions affected so many people, especially during a time when many are still struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic."

