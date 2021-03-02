Deputies: Woman called 911, said there was a 'device' planted at the Hillsborough County Courthouse

Authorities say she dialed 911 twice.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a woman accused of calling 911 and telling a dispatcher a "device" had been planted in the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Dianna Mervil called 911 just before 11 a.m. Wednesday and said the "device" had been placed because her brother's brother-in-law had gotten four life sentences.

The bomb squad was dispatched, along with K-9 and patrol deputies, but they didn't find anything.

About 30 minutes after the first call, authorities say Mervil dialed 911 again and made the same threat to a Tampa dispatcher.

Investigators say they traced the cell phone call and arrested Mervil outside the courthouse. They say she admitted she made false threats.

"We treat every threat seriously and will not hesitate to activate our assets to secure the location and arrest whoever is trying to instill fear and create disorder," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "I am proud of our deputies who acted swiftly to locate this suspect and ensure everyone inside the building was safe. May this incident serve as a reminder that these calls are not taken lightly and will result in serious criminal charges."

Mervil was charged with misuse of a wireless 911 system and making a false report of a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.