TAMPA, Fla. — 'Tis the season for porch pirates to make an appearance on your surveillance camera.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's says the guys accused of stealing from several homes in Apollo Beach and other places in South Shore could be spending Christmas behind bars.
Deputies arrested Emmanuel Camacho Contreras and Carlos Spindola-Abreau on Wednesday.
Deputies said they not only found the two had more than $10,000 of items addressed to other people but the duo also had a bunch of fake checks and were fraudulently renting an apartment in Brandon.
Investigators said one of them had an outstanding warrant for burglary and grand theft.
There are several steps you can take to protect your deliveries, including:
- Schedule them for a time when you’ll be home.
- Ask a neighbor to hold on to them.
- Keep an eye on the carrier's delivery statuses and set notifications.
But when you’re dealing with people determined to grab a five-finger discount at your expense, no system is foolproof. If your package is stolen, call the vendor and report it to the shipping company as soon as possible.
