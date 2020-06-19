Hillsborough County deputies conducting homicide investigation

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is working a homicide investigation on Honey Hill Drive in Tampa.
Deputies are working to figure out what happened and when since the person killed was last heard from on June 15, according to a release.
"Our detectives are canvassing the neighborhood, talking with people who may have heard or saw something that can help their investigation," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for details.
