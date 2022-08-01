Hillsborough County deputy injured following crash with alleged drunk driver

The accused drunk driver, Carlos Aquino, was arrested for DUI and not having a valid driver's license.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday caused by an alleged drunk driver.

Just after 6 a.m., a patrol deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was driving to a scene in his marked 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, the agency said in a news release.

He was stopped at a red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road. When the light eventually turned green, the deputy started to drive forward. The agency says this was when Carlos Aquino, who was driving northbound, didn't stop at the red light.

According to the sheriff's office, Aquino crashed into the passenger side of the Tahoe, which caused the deputy to spin and hit the front of a Honda Civic.

The people inside the Honda Civic were left with no injuries, but the deputy was transported to a local hospital with an upper-body injury.

Deputies say Aquino "displayed signs of impairment to on-scene deputies" and was charged with DUI. He is also facing a charge of no valid driver's license.

"I am so thankful that our deputy was not more seriously injured and that no one involved in this crash lost their life," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Driving under the influence is a life-threatening, selfish, and completely unnecessary crime. The impact of an impaired driver does not discriminate and can affect anyone at any point.

"Please, plan ahead, there are so many safe options to get home after a night of drinking."