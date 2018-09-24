LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy suspected of killing his wife before turning the gun on himself early this morning.

The suspect is a Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy, according to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kevin Doll.

The sheriff’s office said the murder-suicide happened around midnight at a home on Terrazzo Way near Bexley Village Drive.

Children were inside the home but were not harmed in the shootings, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information this morning.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP