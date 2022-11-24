Sheriff's office: Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI

The deputy was taken into custody by the Clearwater Police Department.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for DUI, according to the agency.

On Wednesday, Deputy Nathan Weaver was reportedly taken into custody by the Clearwater Police Department for getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“We hold our employees to the same standard that we expect from the public,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Driving under the influence is never an option, and this deputy’s poor decision is a great disappointment."

Weaver was assigned to the Department of Detention Services and is currently suspended without pay pending an internal investigation.