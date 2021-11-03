15-year-old faces murder charges after overnight stabbing in Gibsonton

Deputies say the man stabbed and the teen had been fighting before the stabbing.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — One Hillsborough County teen is facing murder charges after deputies say an overnight stabbing left one man dead.

At 1:42 a.m. Thursday morning, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a call for a stabbing on Honeywell Road near Spivey Road in Gibsonton. Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man with a stab wound to his upper body.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead despite attempted life-saving efforts, according to the report.

Deputies say the man was involved in a physical altercation with the suspected 15-year-old prior to the stabbing.

"Deputies who arrived at this scene in Gibsonton overnight were quickly able to identify the suspect and detained him immediately," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This was an isolated incident and the young suspect will face a charge of First Degree Murder for his reckless decision to harm and kill the victim."

The teen has been booked at the Hillsborough Juvenile Detention Center.