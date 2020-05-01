TAMPA, Fla. — A man is accused of hitting a 2-year-old child with his truck and driving away from the crash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Randolph Combs, 57, hit the girl Friday afternoon.

The girl was with her family and suddenly ran out into the road, deputies said. The toddler’s dress got caught on Randolph’s truck, she hit the passenger door and he dragged her, deputies said. He also ran her over with his back tire, investigators reported.

The toddler was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they found Randolph later and arrested him.

He is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

