25-year-old Hillsborough County man accused of trafficking fentanyl

Joaun Wright was charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested in Hillsborough County after he was accused of trafficking fentanyl, deputies explained in a news release Tuesday.

Law enforcement became aware of Wright's actions after they followed up on non-fatal overdoses in the area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in the release.

During a three-week operation, authorities say they tracked down Wright as the source of an overdose in the county.

“We are all aware of the devastating effects of fentanyl on our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “This highly potent drug is responsible for countless overdoses and seriously threatens public safety.

"I commend our deputies for arresting this dangerous criminal and their commitment to making Hillsborough County a safer place to raise a family.”

Forty grams of fentanyl, a loaded firearm, illegal prescription pills and more than $7,000 in cash were found at the 25-year-old's home when it was searched, deputies say. There were also two children living at the home.

The sheriff's office says Wright kept the drugs he was selling in a Pringles can with a false bottom to conceal them.

Wright was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and several other drug-related charges.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with more information related to Wright's arrest is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.