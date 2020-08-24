Sheriff: Drug dealer charged in heroin overdose death of Riverview man

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Chrystal Post sold heroin to a man who died of an overdose.

A 38-year-old woman from Riverview is facing a first-degree murder charge after investigators said she sold heroin to a man who died of an overdose.

Chrystal Post, 38, is also charged with trafficking in fentanyl, delivery of heroin, possession of Dilaudid, possession of alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a drug without a prescription.

On March 8, 2020, deputies responded to a home on Brucehaven Drive in Riverview and found a man in his 30s unresponsive. He was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said a witness admitted to traveling with the man earlier that day to buy heroin from Post at an apartment in Riverview. Shortly after the man returned home from buying the heroin, he overdosed, investigators said.

HCSO detectives say they were able to do an undercover drug deal and successfully bought heroin from Post on March 10. She was arrested the following day at her apartment on Bristol Bay Way.

Detectives say they found heroin in a plastic bag in her possession. Toxicology results showed the heroin she possessed at the time of her arrest and the heroin bought by the man who died was actually a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, according to law enforcement.

In an interview, detectives said Post admitted to selling the heroin to the man the day he overdosed. And, Post said she sold to him on a regular basis, according to investigators.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Post gained the murder charge and was arrested again after the sheriff's office worked with the State Attorney's Office.

"This case should be a warning to those who seek to use drugs and those who supply it in our community," Chronister said. "There are consequences to both actions. We will continue to aggressively find those who are dealing drugs in Hillsborough County and work hard to make sure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including being held accountable for any deaths their self-serving actions cause."

This case is the first time HCSO has charged an accused drug dealer with first-degree murder with the State Attorney's Office.

During a news conference on Monday, Chronister said opioid-related deaths in Hillsborough County have increased compared to the previous year. From Jan. 1 to June 10, 2020, the sheriff's office said there have been 52 deaths related to opioids. Over the same period in 2019, there were 40 opioid-related deaths.

