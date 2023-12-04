'Hang up': Scam targeting elderly people asking for $18K circulates in Hillsborough County, deputies say

Several incidents of elderly people giving large amounts of money to fake attorneys have occurred, the sheriff's office says.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Getting a call from "attorneys" asking for money? Don't answer.

That's what the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is saying to alert residents, more specifically elderly people, of a scam circulating throughout the area.

Deputies say several incidents have occurred where elderly people have given large amounts of money to fake attorneys requesting it.

On Thursday, a scammer told a 76-year-old person that their grandson was in jail and needed bail money, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The scammer reportedly told the 76-year-old to take out $18,000 from their bank account so that a courier can pick up the money at their home to collect it.

After complying with the scammer over the phone, the 76-year-old gave the cash to the scammer when they arrived at the home and then left without incident, law enforcement says.

“These criminals are preying on the elders in our community,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “In several cases, these individuals have told the victims that their relative has been in an accident and that they need cash to avoid jail time.

"Unfortunately, the victims are so worried about their relatives that they fall victim to the scam. The best way to avoid these situations is to hang up and call the relative immediately, do not stay on the phone with the caller.”

Deputies say an elderly person reported a similar incident on Thursday as well with a similar motive.

The scammer's vehicle that went to the home of the 76-year-old is described as a two-door black Ford pickup truck with 35-inch tires.