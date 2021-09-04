Hillsborough County school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a student

Deputies say the bus driver has been employed by the school system since February 2020.

A school bus driver is behind bars after deputies say a student reported him for sexual assault.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Ronale Johnson, 45, allegedly assaulted the child Thursday when they were alone on the bus together. Ronale was arrested Friday.

Johnson was employed by Hillsborough County Public Schools and served as the bus driver for East Bay High School, Lennard High School, and Beth Shields Middle School, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies say he has been employed by the school system since February 2020.

"Parents place their trust in authority figures within our school system, and this suspect undoubtedly broke it when he chose to take advantage of this student," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "I want to commend this very brave student for coming forward, and doing what is right, so this driver can face the consequences for his despicable actions."

Deputies say they believe the alleged assault was an "isolated incident."