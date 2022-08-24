Hillsborough County sheriff to announce dozens arrested in connection to prostitution

More than 170 people are accused of either soliciting prostitution or looking to target minors, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to announce the arrests of dozens of people following a months-long investigation.

The sheriff will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Falkenburg Road Jail to brief the media on the arrests connected to prostitution and human trafficking, the agency said in a statement.

More information about the effort to stop these crimes and the people saved will be shared during the news conference.