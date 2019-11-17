TAMPA, Fla. — More than 100 people were arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after a five-month-long human trafficking investigation.
Sheriff Chad Chronister will talk more about the undercover work at a Monday morning press conference.
"As we get closer to major events coming to Tampa next year, like the Super Bowl, WrestleMania and even the Final Four, I want to make it clear that human trafficking will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County,” Sheriff Chronister said. “This undercover operation is evidence of our commitment to putting an end to this despicable act.”
The sheriff’s office said video taken during the undercover sting will be shown at Monday’s press conference.
