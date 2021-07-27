Deputies search for man accused of choking, sexually battering woman walking home

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a man they say attacked a woman Sunday in Tampa.

Deputies say it started when a man approached a woman who was walking home from the Aqua Lounge. The man then hit the woman in the face, choked her and sexually battered her, investigators say.

Deputies said the woman sustained multiple physical injuries during the course of the incident.

"I want to commend this victim for the strength she showed when she came forward to report what happened to her," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We must do everything we can as a community to get this dangerous individual off of our streets, which is why we are requesting the public's assistance to identify him. Please share this composite sketch with your neighbors. It is imperative that we find this suspect before he victimizes anyone else."

Deputies described the person they're looking for as a Black, Hispanic man in his late 30s to 40s. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. Investigators say he has a short ade-style haircut.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office released a composite sketch of the man they are looking for.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

