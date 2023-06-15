Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee arrested for soliciting sexual activity from a 14-year-old

Jonathan Hagen, 34, used an app called "Whisper" to message and share photos with a person he believed was 14 years old, deputies wrote in a statement.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested on Thursday for soliciting sexual activity from a minor in Clearwater, according to a news release.

Jonathan Hagen, 34, used an app called "Whisper" to message and share photos with a person he believed was 14 years old, deputies wrote in a statement.

Hagen was actually communicating with an undercover detective from Clearwater Police Department.

"I'm absolutely appalled by this man's inexcusable behavior," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This act goes against everything we stand for at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

Hagen has been a Communications Center Senior Supervisor with the HCSO since 2014. He is currently on administrative leave without pay.

He was charged with four counts of use of a computer to seduce solicit lure a child and three counts of transmitting material harmful to a minor.