Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee accused of domestic violence battery

Detention Corporal Calvin Edwards grabbed the arm of a person who lives with him to prevent them from calling 911, deputies say.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An employee with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested for domestic violence battery on Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

At around 10 p.m., Detention Corporal Calvin Edwards, who works in the jail division of the sheriff's office, was involved in a argument with person who he lives with, deputies say.

The person tried to call 911 to report the argument, but Edwards reportedly grabbed the person's arm to stop them from making the call.

The person in the home was not seriously injured, authorities say.

Edwards was arrested when authorities arrived at the home and is being charged with domestic violence battery and tampering with a witness.

"Letting an argument escalate into something physical is never acceptable,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "As we investigate this incident, Corporal Edwards has been placed on administrative leave.”