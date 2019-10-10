TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a double homicide investigation at a mobile home park in Tampa.

Deputies responded to the Carousel Mobile Home Park around 1 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

Deputies found two men dead, a man in his 20s and a 60-year-old woman who had been shot. Both the man and woman were taken to a local hospital and are in critical, but stable condition.

Several people were in the mobile home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies do not have a person in custody at this time. They are searching for the person or people who may be responsible, conducting interviews and working to obtain a search warrant.

At this time there does not appear to be any risk to the public.

N. Falkenberg Road is currently closed while deputies investigate.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information to call 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for more details.

