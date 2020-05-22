Person shot in Wawa parking lot in Riverview

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa.

It happened Thursday night at the store located at Bell Shoals and Boyette roads.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information has been released.

