Deputies search for teen accused of stealing car with child inside

Deputies say the 11-year-old child is safe now, but they are still looking for the teen boy who drove away with them in the backseat.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a teen they say stole a car with a child in it.

Investigators say on Saturday, the teen got into a black Honda Civic that was sitting idly at a 7-Eleven in Riverview. Then, the teen drove away with the child still inside, deputies said.

The sheriff's office says the teen also hit the child while they were inside the car.

"This teen committed several felonies by, not only stealing a car, but putting a child's life in danger," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

At some point, the teen stopped and let the 11-year-old get out of the car, detectives said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.