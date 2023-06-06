Hillsborough County deputies search for people responsible for vehicle burglaries, stolen cars in Ruskin area

While investigating, deputies figured out there had been a total of five vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for the people responsible for several vehicle burglaries and stolen cars in the Ruskin area.

Deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries on May 30 in the area of 9th Street Southeast and College Avenue and 11th Avenue Northeast and 15th Street Northeast, according to a news release.

While investigating, deputies figured out there had been a total of five vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles.

The sheriff's office explains the people they're searching for targeted unlocked cars and stole valuables – including cash, credit cards and even a gun.

Some of the cars were stolen because of keyfobs being left inside, deputies report.

The stolen vehicles include:

White Honda Accord

Gray Toyota Camry

Gray Toyota Highlander

"Locking your vehicles and removing your keys are simple but effective steps to safeguard against crimes like these," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We urge all residents to remain vigilant and secure their belongings properly.

"By working together, we can deter criminals and protect our communities."

The three cars stolen were found in Pinellas County. The sheriff's office believes the people wanted for the crime might be in the St. Petersburg area.

The agency is actively working with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.