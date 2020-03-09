Hillsborough County woman charged with murder after 2-month-old baby's death

The sheriff's office said the child has "numerous injuries consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome."

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after investigators say she caused the death of a baby in her care.

This week, autopsy results from the Medical Examiner's Office showed the 2-month-old's death was ruled a homicide. The child had died March 20 at the hospital.

Detectives began an investigation in April 2019 after St. Joseph's Hospital said a 2-month-old patient had "numerous injuries consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome" and was paralyzed, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Brienna Craig was then arrested and charged with child abuse.

After getting the medical examiner's report following the child's death this year, deputies then charged Craig with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

"This is absolutely tragic and our anger toward Craig is immeasurable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a release. "The thought of an innocent child suffering at the hands of a grown adult is horrifying and unthinkable. Although nothing will bring this child back, we will ensure Brienna Craig is punished for her evil actions."

