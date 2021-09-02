x
Crime

Hillsborough County deputies investigate deadly shooting

Based on their investigation at this time, deputies say the incident does not appear to be random.
DOVER, Fla. — Deputies responded to Harwell Estates Drive in Dover Tuesday morning for reports of shots fired, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Once on scene, detectives say they found a man dead. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

