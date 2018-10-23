TAMPA -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office discovered a "sweet spot" of drugs last Thursday at a Tampa apartment on Banyan Bluff Drive.

A search warrant helped deputies discover more than 25 pounds of marijuana in different forms, including THC, oil, hash, edibles, wax, and plants. A trafficking amount of ecstasy and cocaine was also found -- along with 18 guns, ammo and $23,000 in cash.

PHOTOS: Hillsborough deputies discover over 25 Ibs of marijuana, other drugs, guns at apartment

The drugs were found in cans disguised as chocolate covered pretzels, Oreo's, and Reese's, as well as lollipops.

Jeremiah Hill, 34, was arrested and now faces several charges, including trafficking of marijuana and armed possession of cocaine, amphetamines, ecstasy and other drugs.

