Use of force by 4 Hillsborough deputies involved in deadly shooting found to be justified

Using evidence and Florida's Stand Your Ground law, it was determined the four deputies were justified in their use of deadly force, according to prosecutors.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — On Monday, the State Attorney's Office released the findings of its review of a deadly shooting case involving four Hillsborough County deputies.

According to a press release, it was determined that Sgt. Michael Hannaford, Cpl. Steven Schneider, Deputy Devin Wooden, and Deputy Timothy Miskell were justified in their use of deadly force.

Body-camera footage released in December shows a wanted man repeatedly ignoring commands to show his hands before being shot and killed by deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, on Dec. 8 deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were serving multiple arrest warrants on 27-year-old Dylan Scott when they approached his truck at a McDonald’s parking lot in Riverview. Investigators say Scott then took off in his truck and crashed into another vehicle on Bloomingdale Avenue.

When deputies attempted to take Scott into custody, they say Scott told them he had a gun. At about two minutes and 46 seconds into the video, Scott can be heard saying the firearm was in his waistband when asked by law enforcement.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has since confirmed Scott did not actually have a gun with him, but his statements on camera gave deputies reason to believe he did.

According to the release, the State Attorney's Office's review determined that deputies spent several minutes attempting to de-escalate the situation and ordering Scott to show his hands.

Investigators say that although Scott was unarmed, he raised his arm toward one of the deputies "as if he was going to shoot him," and deputies shot Scott in response.

Deputies say there was a passenger in Scott's vehicle named Shelby Guy who was pulled from the truck after the crash but before the shooting.

Guy, who identified herself as Scott’s ex-girlfriend, provided a statement consistent with the deputies' accounts, according to the press release. Investigators also say that Guy told them Scott "had made statements that he would not go back to jail and would force law enforcement officers to kill him."

In late July, "Scott's mother called HCSO when he left a note at her home claiming he wanted to die via suicide by cop," the sheriff's office said. Investigators say they also found Facebook messages that Scott sent to his mother confirming this.

According to the release, the State Attorney's Office determined that "the deputies reasonably perceived an imminent threat, which justified their use of deadly force" under Florida's Stand Your Ground law. It added that "restraint and professionalism" were exhibited by the deputies in "trying to convince Scott to peacefully turn himself in before resorting to the use of deadly force."

The State Attorney's office says the "exhaustive" review made use of all the available evidence including video evidence, autopsy results, civilian witness accounts, and interviews of the involved law enforcement officers.