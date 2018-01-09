HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies located the woman accused of dragging a Hillsborough County deputy 20 feet with a vehicle.

According to a news release, the deputy stopped her for a traffic stop at the intersection of US Hwy 301 S. and Tom Rd. around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies say Amber Griffin, 29, was driving the vehicle and has an active bench warrant for failure to appear. She allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle when the deputy asked. When the deputy tried to force her out of the vehicle, Griffin is accused of putting the vehicle in gear, dragging the deputy 20 feet.

The deputy was able to free himself from the vehicle and had minor cuts to his hand.

Griffin was found hiding at her boyfriend's home Sunday afternoon.

NOTE: This is NOT a picture of the actual vehicle involved in the dragging:

