TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking the public's help in identifying and finding a woman accused of breaking into cars to steal people's wallets.

She was later seen trying to use the credit and debit cards found inside the wallets, deputies say. The woman reportedly broke into the first car early Sunday morning, taking a wallet with debit and credit cards, cash and other items.

Deputies believe the same woman was seen on Walgreens surveillance video trying to use three of the people's stolen debit and credit cards for $373.30 but was not successful.

The next day, she was seen on security camera using other person's credit card from another theft case, deputies say.

She was seen wearing jeans, a short sleeve back T-shirt, sandals, and was carrying a black messenger bag. Deputies describe her as a 25 to 40-year-old woman who is around 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 7-inches tall with a medium to large build with black hair.

She had the ends of her hair dyed bright red.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

