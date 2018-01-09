HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a woman who is accused of dragging a Hillsborough County deputy 20 feet with a vehicle overnight.

According to a news release, the deputy stopped her for a traffic stop at the intersection of US Hwy 301 S. and Tom Rd. around 12:30 a.m.

Police say Amber Griffin, 29, was driving the vehicle and has an active bench warrant for failure to appear. She allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle when the deputy asked. When the deputy tried to force her out of the vehicle, Griffin is accused of putting the vehicle in gear, dragging the deputy 20 feet.

The deputy was able to free himself from the vehicle and had minor cuts to his hand.

Deputies continue to search for Griffin and are asking anyone with information on her location to contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

Griffin is described as a white female who is around 5'1" tall and weighs around 140 to 150 pounds with hazel eyes and a tattoo on the right side of her chest. She was driving a 2018 Silver Kia Rio with a Florida dealer license plate tag PI229A.

NOTE: This is NOT a picture of the actual vehicle involved in the dragging:

Anyone with information could be eligible for a cash reward by reporting anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

