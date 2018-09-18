WIMAUMA, Fla. – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a car to steal credit cards and then using the cards at Walmart.

Deputies said the man made five separate purchases around 5 a.m. Saturday from the Walmart at 4928 Highway 674. He used two credit cards stolen from a car parked at a home in the Del Webb community of Sun City, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the man received cash withdrawals totaling $807.40.

The man was seen leaving the Walmart parking lot in a gold four-door sedan. He has short brown hair and a goatee. The man was wearing a gray polo shirt, dark jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 813-247-8200. Tipsters are also eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

