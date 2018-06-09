TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of “targeting the homeless population” near the University of South Florida campus.
On Wednesday, sheriff’s office released a composite sketch of the man based on descriptions from victims. Deputies do not believe the man is homeless.
The sheriff’s office said the man has large calves and a bumpy scar underneath his left eye.
He was last seen wearing a polo shirt, white shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.
The man was riding a white bicycle with thin tires and a red flashing light on the back, deputies said.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813)247-8200.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.