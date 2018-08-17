TAMPA -- Hillsborough County deputies hope a photo will help them catch a car burglar.

The photo shows a man who was caught on surveillance video checking door handles on vehicles in the 4700 block of Lodestone Drive early Friday.

Multiple vehicles were burglarized in the Town N' Country area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

