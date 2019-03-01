TAMPA, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue medic was placed on administrative leave after being charged with domestic violence and domestic battery by strangulation.

The alleged incident happened Dec. 26 and 27, but according to court documents, this is not the first time Reed has been arrested for domestic violence.

RELATED: Hillsborough firefighter charged with domestic violence after allegedly choking girlfriend

According to portions of a 2012 court document, Reed was charged with domestic violence battery. The report says Reed “struck the victim multiple times on her face and body. The victim will require stitches as a result."

In a 2014 incident, court documents say Reed "struck the victim on the face with his hand."

In both of those cases, charges were dropped.

However, the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office said Reed was arrested again for domestic violence after allegedly hitting the victim several times, choking her twice, and causing her to lose consciousness last month.

According to protocol, when a firefighter or medic is arrested, they're expected to tell their supervisor within forty-eight hours.

It’s unclear whether Reed did that in 2012 and 2014.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.