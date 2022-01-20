WANTED: Bank robber on the run after pointing gun at teller, deputies say

The FBI has a federal warrant for John Anderson's arrest.

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are looking for a man they've identified in connection with a Carrollwood bank robbery.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the SunTrust Bank located at 12902 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

Deputies say the man, who they have since identified as 38-year-old John Charles Anderson, pointed a gun at a bank teller and demanded cash. The teller provided an undisclosed amount of money before Anderson ran off, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says it received a tip to help deputies identify Anderson and confirmed his identity with family and friends. He previously served time for another bank robbery in another state.

But now, they aren't sure where Anderson is. The FBI currently has a federal warrant for his arrest.

Anybody with information on John Anderson's location is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Across the United States, bank robberies have been trending down in recent years. According to public FBI data, there were 1,788 robberies, burglaries and larcenies at banks nationwide in 2020. That was down from 2,440 the year prior and 3,033 a year before that.

Using last year as a baseline, bank robberies were most likely to occur on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. The most common timeframe was between 3 and 6 p.m. Of the accused bank robberies who were identified, the overwhelming majority were men.