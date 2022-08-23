Police: Teen arrested for bringing gun in backpack to Tampa high school

The police department says the teen didn't threaten anyone or make any threats with the gun.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to his Hillsborough County high school on Tuesday.

The student faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Hillsborough High School's resource officer was told by a student just after 2:30 p.m. that another student had a gun on campus, police said. The officer immediately responded to the gym, where he found the 17-year-old student and escorted him to the office.

Police say the teen admitted to having a gun with him. The firearm reportedly was later found in the student's backpack.