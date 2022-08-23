Police: Teen arrested for bringing gun in backpack to Tampa high school

TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to his Hillsborough County high school on Tuesday.
The student faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Hillsborough High School's resource officer was told by a student just after 2:30 p.m. that another student had a gun on campus, police said. The officer immediately responded to the gym, where he found the 17-year-old student and escorted him to the office.
Police say the teen admitted to having a gun with him. The firearm reportedly was later found in the student's backpack.
The agency says the teen didn't threaten anyone or make any threats with the gun. He was arrested and taken to the county's Juvenile Assessment Center.