BRADENTON, Fla. — A convicted felon is back in jail now charged with second-degree murder.

Troy Davis, 28, was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a teenager and hurt another in Bradenton on Saturday.

The two teens were found shot shortly before 10 p.m. at 5916 13th Street Court East.

Detectives say the teens were shot after having an argument with Davis.

Luis Rublero, who would have turned 17 on Saturday, died.

The other teen, a 15-year-old, was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK.

Davis is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon to go along with the second-degree murder charge.

Additional charges are pending.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter