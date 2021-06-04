Hillsborough deputies: 'Known violent offender' accused of kidnapping, aggravated battery

Deputies say he has an "extensive violent history" and called in multiple units for his arrest.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a "known violent offender" is back in jail after an arrest Thursday.

Deputies say Robert Kriska, 45, kidnapped a person who was at his Thonotosassa home visiting on June 1 after accusing them of stealing property from him during a visit.

He contacted the person's friends and demanded payment for their release, according to the report. Then, deputies, say Kriska struck the person multiple times using his bare hands and a piece of wood.

The sheriff's office says he also made "threatening remarks" and pointed his firearm at them

The person was able to escape and call the sheriff's office in the early morning hours of June 2, after Kriska fell asleep, according to the report.

On June 3, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Kriska on kidnapping and aggravated battery charges as well as a search warrant for his home.

Because of Kriska's "extensive violent history," deputies say they activated multiple units to take him into custody, including SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team, Bomb Team, K-9, and undercover units.

The sheriff's office says he was arrested without incident.

"When you're dealing with such a dangerous suspect, it's unclear how an arrest like this one will play out. Thankfully, this is the best possible outcome in such a critical situation," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "He is now back off of our streets thanks to the well-planned effort between several units who helped take him into custody."

Kriska has previously been arrested on charges including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and grand theft. He remains in jail without bond.