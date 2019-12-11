TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing multiple checks from a mailbox.

Detectives say 25-year-old Kyle Mitchell drove a white truck up to the mailbox at Alaman Construction Services and stole mail, which included checks. Most of the checks were recovered.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with grand theft (more than $100,000) and violating probation for possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say several firearms were found during their investigation, and more charges are pending.

