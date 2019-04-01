The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man exchanged sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old for weeks through Facebook Messenger.

Deputies said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about inappropriate text messages between a man and a teen. Investigators say 24-year-old Richard Newton exchanged sexually explicit messages with the 15-year-old between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3, 2018.

Newton was arrested on Dec. 27, 2018, and charged with distributing obscene material to a minor, using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts and traveling to meet a minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

