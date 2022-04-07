Man arrested, accused of sexually battering client through massage business in Hillsborough County

The sheriff's office is looking for more people who he may have sexually battered.

RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say a man claiming to be a masseuse sexually battered at least one client. Now, they're looking for more people who may have been affected.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Jose Garcia, 68, admitted to sexually battering a woman during a massage on March 29 at his home in Ruskin.

Detectives say the woman drove to Garcia's home, where he ran his business, in hopes of receiving treatment for her back pain. But according to the sheriff's office, there was no evidence to show Garcia is a licensed masseuse.

Garcia claims he received his training in Mexico, deputies added.

It's believed that he ran his business by word of mouth out of his home for at least 12 years. The sheriff's office says that most, if not all, of his clients speak only Spanish.

"This is a man, who took advantage of people who came to him seeking help for their ailments," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "Our fear now, is that there are more victims out there who may not speak English or know they can come forward to report these crimes. Thanks to our diverse group of talented, caring, and bilingual deputies, we are here to help them seek the justice they deserve."

Garcia is currently facing four counts of sexual battery.

Anyone who feels they may have been sexually battered by Garcia is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

The sheriff's office has released a Spanish translation of the news release in hopes of better serving Hillsborough County's Spanish-speaking community.

El 29 de marzo de 2022, una mujer que sufría de dolor de espalda contactó a José García, de 68 años, para recibir un masaje. Después de quedar de acuerdo con un precio por sus servicios como masajista, la víctima condujo hasta la casa de García en Ruskin, donde operaba. Procedió a agredir sexualmente a la víctima durante el masaje. García, que solo habla español, admitió el crimen ante los detectives de HCSO. Se enfrenta a cuatro cargos de agresión sexual. Podrían presentarse más cargos.



Los detectives no encontraron evidencia de que García sea una masajista con licencia. García afirmó que recibió su formación en México. Se cree que ha brindado servicios de masaje durante al menos 12 años y ha administrado su negocio de boca en boca fuera de su hogar. La mayoría, si no todos, de sus clientes hablan exclusivamente español.