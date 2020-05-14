Hillsborough SAO: motorcyclist responsible for deadly Bayshore Boulevard crash was going more than 90 mph

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office says an investigation showed speeds between 96 to 106 mph. Bayshore's speed limit is 35 mph.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough State Attorney's Office (SAO) have concluded an investigation into the death of a motorcyclist and bicyclist, in April, on Bayshore Boulevard.

According to the SAO, Justin Winterhalter, 31, caused a deadly accident when he crashed his motorcycle into Hal Flowers at a high rate of speed while Flowers was attempting to cross Bayshore Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday on Bayshore Boulevard near Rome Avenue and killed both men.

As for how fast Winterhalter was traveling? The SAO says an investigation showed speeds between 96 to 106 mph. Bayshore's speed limit is 35 mph.

"Winterhalter, who was driving extremely recklessly at more than 60 miles per hour over the legal speed limit, was the sole person at fault for the crash," the SAO wrote in a release.

Had he survived, the SAO says he would be facing charges for vehicular homicide.

Two other motorcyclists were riding with Winterhalter during the crash but will not be charged, as the investigation showed he took off from the pack at a green light doing a "wheelie" at approximately 100 mph before hitting Flowers, according to the SAO. Investigators say the two other riders were a one-quarter mile behind at the time.

"Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and city and county officials to promote safer streets, holding accountable those who choose to break the law and endanger the public," the SAO said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor weighed in on the crash back in April, saying she wants police to crack down on speeders and dangerous drivers.

