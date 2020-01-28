TAMPA, Fla. — Six people were arrested after a three-month investigation into a string of burglaries around Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the six people in the "crime ring" went "shopping for luxury items inside our homes." Chronister said about $1 million in items that were stolen from various homes in the area.

Those arrested are Yuniel Hinojosa-Gallardo, Yarisley Cuervo Reyes, Yasmani Hernandez Rodriguez, Arleys Bonet Mustellar, Ernesto Hinojosa and Alain Rodriguez Roig.

Through the investigation -- Operation Trifecta -- detectives found that the six people disguised themselves as construction workers and broke into the homes during the day. One time, detectives said the group broke into a home where a woman was still home.

The woman hid and called 911, but the group ran away when they knew she was home, Chronister said.

Chronister said assistance from Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco and the Tampa Police Department helped find those responsible for the burglaries. The sheriff said there were 24 burglaries in Tampa, greater Hillsborough County and Pasco County.

Nocco said in Pasco, there were only two incidents, but they were "big hauls." One burglary saw $30,000 in stuff stolen and another had $900,000 worth of stuff stolen, including a Jimi Hendrix guitar, an original Salvadore Dali art piece and Beatles memorabilia.

The sheriffs said a large portion of the stolen items has been returned.

10News

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter