Sheriff looking for 2 men accused of car thefts, burglaries in two counties

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the two men are linked to a spree of car thefts and break-ins.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is trying to catch two men accused in a spree of car thefts and burglaries across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties-- and they need your help.

Deputies say on June 13, the two men stole a black BMW X6 out of Pinellas County, then used the vehicle to target multiple neighborhoods. Caught on home surveillance video, the pair were also caught stealing belongings from unlocked cars in the Lake Magdalene and Cordoba Ranch areas spanning the 10 days of June 15 to 24, according to a news release.

But it did not stop there.

Back in Pinellas, deputies found the men also stole a 2020 Range Rover during a vehicle burglary spree on June 22 before it was later recovered in Clearwater

At least four firearms were stolen during the burglaries, with only two recovered, leading the sheriff's office to believe the men are armed and dangerous.

One of the men is described as a white or Hispanic male with a tall and thin build, last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, a mask and gloves. The second man's race is unknown but he is said to have a small frame and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants, a mask, and gloves.

The men were last seen traveling in the stolen BMW X6 bearing the Florida license plate JFAV23, according to the sheriff's office.

“Knowing that guns have been stolen from some of these vehicles, identifying and locating these suspects is even more urgent. We do not want to see these weapons contributing to crime in our communities,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Please, help us help you by locking your doors, taking valuable items inside or concealing them if you must leave them in your vehicle.”

Anyone who recognizes these man or the car involved is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to be eligible for a cash reward at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).