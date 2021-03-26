Hillsborough school employee arrested, accused of unlawful sexual activity with student

Deputies say the 37-year-old college success coach had a "sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old female student.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An employee from a Hillsborough County high school has been arrested after deputies say he engaged in sexual activity with a student over the course of several months.

College success coach Anthony Witter, 37, met the 16-year-old female student at Lennard High School, where he worked, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they learned that the two had engaged in sexual activity multiple times between Nov.12, 2020 and March 19, 2021, after a friend of the student reported it.

"Anthony Witter knew that his actions were wrong, and as the adult, he should never have allowed this relationship to develop with a minor,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “No parent should have to worry about their child being preyed upon when they send them to school. We are thankful that another student bravely came forward to report this inappropriate and unacceptable behavior.”

Witter was arrested Thursday on six charges of unlawful sexual activities with a minor. Detectives say they believe this was an isolated incident.