'Inexcusable': Hillsborough County sergeant arrested after argument over parking spot

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — A sergeant with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested Sunday following an argument over a parking spot in Manatee County, authorities say.
Brendan Fitzgerald, 52, was charged with obstruction without violence by the Bradenton Beach Police Department.
The sheriff's office said in a news release Fitzgerald has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest.
“Sergeant Fitzgerald’s behavior is inexcusable,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “He will now face the consequences for his actions.”
Deputies have not yet said what led up to or occurred during the argument over the parking spot.
The Bradenton Beach Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.