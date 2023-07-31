'Inexcusable': Hillsborough County sergeant arrested after argument over parking spot

Brendan Fitzgerald, 52, was charged with obstruction without violence by the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — A sergeant with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested Sunday following an argument over a parking spot in Manatee County, authorities say.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Fitzgerald has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

“Sergeant Fitzgerald’s behavior is inexcusable,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “He will now face the consequences for his actions.”

Deputies have not yet said what led up to or occurred during the argument over the parking spot.