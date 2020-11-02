TAMPA, Fla — A sheriff's office civilian employee was arrested Monday after deputies said he broke into a home in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Livernois, 36, was confronted by detectives and confessed to breaking into the home to steal prescription medication. Deputies said he knows the woman who owns the home.

The woman, according to detectives, called the sheriff's office to say she suspected Livernois has repeatedly gone into her home on Applegate Court in Brandon to steal oxycodone and morphine pills. She said the most recent burglary happened Feb. 6, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Livernois admitted he had recently developed a pill addiction and that he had broken into the home multiple times to get the medication.

Livernois was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said Livernois is a property control specialist at the warehouse supply section. He has worked for the office since 2001.

