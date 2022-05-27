Sheriff: Law enforcement impersonator pointed gun at man's head in road rage case

In his pick-up truck, authorities say they found false badges and identification cards.

TAMPA, Fla. — A law enforcement impersonator pointed a gun at a man's head during a road rage situation Thursday in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies say 38-year-old New Jonm Charles Sr. turned on red and blue lights in his pick-up truck to pull over a man with whom he'd had "a road rage incident" near Busch Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway N.

"Once the victim stopped his vehicle, Charles Sr. drove to the driver's side of the victim's vehicle and instructed the victim to 'follow him to the police station,' and pointed a handgun at the victim's head," the sheriff's office wrote in an email.

Investigators say the man managed to get away and flag down a real deputy.

Authorities arrested Charles Sr., charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and impersonating a public officer – along with two drug charges.

While searching his pick-up, deputies say they found a light system, a handgun, a bolt action rifle, ammo, a tactical carrier with ballistic plates, three radios, "several different types of false badges and identification cards," and a jacket that said "Sheriff" on the back.

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is dangerous and deceitful and it will not be tolerated,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. “If you are ever being pulled over by a car you feel is suspicious, turn on your hazard lights, slow down and keep driving until you reach a well-lit area. You can always call 911 to confirm whether or not you are being pulled over by a real law enforcement officer."