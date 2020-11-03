TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating a stabbing at a hookah lounge in Tampa.
Deputies said the stabbing happened early Wednesday morning at the Last Hour Hookah Lounge off Dale Mabry Highway.
A person is in critical condition, according to investigators.
The sheriff's office is expected to provide more updates around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
