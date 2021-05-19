Deputies: Hillsborough County teacher arrested after soliciting nude photos from undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy

The investigation is said to have targeted "individuals seeking to have sex with minors."

A Hillsborough teacher has been arrested following an undercover investigation "targeting individuals seeking to have sex with minors" by the sheriff's office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Strawberry Crest High School history teacher and former wrestling coach, Anthony Michael Peace, 37, contacted a 14-year-old boy, who was really an undercover detective, on social media in March.

During their interaction, investigators say Peace solicited nude photos from the "decoy teenager" and sent explicit videos of himself.

After taking time to gather evidence, the sheriff's office says it had enough to make an arrest Wednesday. Peace was taken into custody at the high school.

“It is the ultimate betrayal of trust when mentors and leaders within our community take advantage of their position of authority over young victims,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Parents should not have to worry about teachers preying on their children. We will not stop conducting these types of undercover operations until it is clear to everyone that predatory behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County, especially within our schools.”

Peace is charged with five counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device and one count of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

Detectives are working to determine if Peace has similar contact with other minors or students. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

10 Tampa Bay has contacted the school district for comment. This story will be updated once we hear back.